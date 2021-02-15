Public EV charging points ‘essential’

EFFORTS to increase the number of electric vehicle charging points in Henley have taken a step forward.

Patrick Fleming, a member of the town council’s climate emergency working group and Greener Henley, presented the case for more infrastructure at a planning committee meeting.

Although much of the technology will be the responsibility of Oxfordshire County Council as the higways authority, the town council can come up with ideas for off-street provision.

Charging points are one of several ideas being pursued by the working group to bring down Henley’s carbon footprint.

The council declared a climate emergency in early 2020 and it aims to be carbon neutral by 2030.

Councillors agreed to make a recommendation to the transport strategy group to design a strategy that meets the needs of residents and businesses and for it to be embedded in the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan.

From 2030, the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles will be banned.

South Oxfordshire District Council is considering increasing its charging points in Henley. There are two each in both the Greys Road and King’s Road car parks and four more are planned for the Mill Meadows car park, which the town council is responsible for.

The working group estimates there are about 6,500 cars in Henley and if all of these were replaced by battery vehicles by 2030, emission savings would be roughly 15 per cent of the town’s total footprint.

It found that 30 per cent of homes did not have off-street parking.

Tony Hoskins, who chairs the group, said that without suitable infrastructure for publicly provided charging points, the transition to electric vehicles would not happen.

He said: “Residents will blame the council and complain strongly if they wish to buy an electric vehicle in advance of 2030 but are unable to charge their new EV cars.”

Councillor Laurence Plant said: “One of the biggest areas we can have an impact on is our own assets and to lead by example.

“Whether that’s the rugby club or Mill and Marsh Meadows, we should have a unified approach to show the residents and visitors what can be achieved.”

Councillor Will Hamilton added: “The development at Gardiner Place, where they’ve put in charging points, is the way forward.”