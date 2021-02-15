Pub wins support despite neighbours’ protests

A PUB in Henley has received support from town councillors for a new garden and terrace area despite opposition from neighbours.

Brakspear has applied for permission to convert an “under-used” parking area at the Bull on Bell Street into more space for customers.

It says the area has already been used in this way during the coronavirus pandemic to make social distancing easier.

But residents wrote to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, to oppose this becoming a permanent arrangement. They were worried about the noise from music and customers coming out of the pub in the early hours of the morning.

Catherine Rogers, of Bell Street, asked for use of the garden to be prohibited after 11pm and for no equipment to be allowed that would amplify noise.

She said: “The area is a mixture of commercial and residential property and the application will result in additional noise pollution. Historically, there has been a lack of consideration shown to residential neighbours and for this reason the application should only be granted with these conditions.”

Josephine Scott, of Adam Court, said: “I live just behind the Bull and already find that the noise on certain evenings is most disturbing, especially when there is music.

“It reverberates through my house and I am unable to open my bedroom window due to the noise of the music and loud voices of the patrons late in the evenings.”

Henley Town Council’s planning committee agreed to recommend the application is approved with an 11pm time restriction. Only Mayor Ken Arlett was opposed.

Councillor Will Hamilton said: “In principle, I haven’t got a problem with this but I do think we should put a time limit on it because of the neighbours’ concerns.”