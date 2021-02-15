Cyclists raise £5,000 for charity

STAFF at a Henley business cycled a total of 2,500 miles during January for charity.

The 15-strong team from corporate financial advisors HMT included partners Andrew Thomson, Paul Read and James Thomas.

They notched up the distance either on exercise bikes or out on roads in and around the town.

The staff have been working from home because of the coronavirus pandemic and came up with the challenge as a way of boosting morale and replacing the social events which the company would have held to see in the new year.

Proceeds will go to the Chiltern Centre, a respite hub for disabled young adults and their families, off Greys Road, Henley, which HMT has supported for a number of years.

The team, who are usually based at the Hub office block in Station Road, have so far raised more than £5,000 towards their £10,000 goal and are now urging friends, colleagues and business contacts to help hit the target.

The riders motivated themselves by logging their mileage every Friday and keeping a running tally on a spreadsheet.

Executive assistant Hannah Staples, who was one of the riders, said: “Everyone has done really well and we’re determined to make our financial goal.

“The Chiltern Centre provides an amazing service and it’s a tough time for charities generally.”

“It has been nice to have something to aim for and something to talk about other than the coronavirus and all the challenges of lockdown.

“We’re usually a very sociable company but at the moment we can’t do anything so this has been a different way of connecting.

“It hs been hard at times and I’m sure people sometimes felt like it was one more thing to fit into the schedule but we’ve all enjoyed it and there’s a bit of sadness that it’s over, though we’re enjoying a well-earned rest.

The other riders were Ricky Lane, Corin Briault-Hunter, Ricky Collis, Andrew Reid, Will Wimmer, Hamish Pearson, Motti Kalikshtein, Ben Traves, Melissa Dainelli-White, Carol Jackson-Bell and Ana James.

To donate, visit www.just

giving.com/fundraising/hmtllp