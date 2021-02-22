Extension approved

PLANS to extend Phyllis Court Club in Henley have been approved.

The private members’ club off Marlow Road wants to have more space for dining facilities in light of the coronavirus restrictions.

Applications for a single-storey rear extension to the ballroom and listed building consent were both approved by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

The club says the development will help it to “maintain a viable business in uncertain times”.

Chief executive and secretary Chris Hogan said: “It is a necessary and beneficial addition to the club, which will enable us to accommodate a slightly larger number of members in the main restaurant while following social distancing restrictions.

“The next steps are to complete the electrical installations and groundworks before the build can begin. We hope to open the extension before the summer.”