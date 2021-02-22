Good deals

Monday, 22 February 2021

A HENLEY property management company won a number of new contracts.

Common Ground Estate and Property Management, which is based in Newtown Road, has taken on the management of 12 new developments totalling 274 homes since August.

They include Imperial Square in Binfield, a development of 73 properties, and Southfield Park, off Cowley Road, Oxford, with 57 properties.

