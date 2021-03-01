Adventure continues

WORK on a new adventure golf course in Henley could begin by the end of the year.

The town council wants to transform the putting green at Mill Meadows into a miniature nine-hole or 18-hole course at a cost of up to £250,000.

Its recreation and amenities committee has recommended putting funds aside for the project, which was suggested by a working group.

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward told a council meeting last week: “We’re putting together a business case with costing models.

“Designs and specifications are also being put together so we can bring to the council exactly what the working group’s suggested plan for the area is.

“If the council is in agreement to move forward then there will be a period of public consultation over the summer so we can take into account all the feedback from the members of the public about what they want to see there.

“Then we can tweak the proposals and bring it back to the full council for approval before any build work takes place, hopefully by August.”

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak reassured councillors that the process was “slow and long” and praised the working group for planning “thoroughly”.

The putting green fell out of use in 2018 after the satellite information centre in Mill Meadows, where the putters and balls were kept, was closed.

The council ruled out other options, including retaining the putting green and using the area as a forest school or community space.