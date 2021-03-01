Experience helps teachers cope with third lockdown

PRIMARY schools have been working hard to help children with remote learning.

Tim Coulson, headteacher at Valley Road Primary in Henley, said: “This lockdown has hit people a lot harder and we really want the kids to be back at school.

“There will never be a substitute for being in the classroom but we are doing the best with the tools we have. What we’ve got in place is definitely the best we can offer.”

Tim Hoskins, headteacher at Badgemore Primary in Hop Gardens, said: “Like all schools, we are very keen to return to normal.”

The school has about 30 children on site each day with four staff to support them. The pupils are divided into two bubbles, one for early years and key stage one and another for key stage 2.

Watch manufacturer Bremont and wealth management firm Courtiers, both based in Henley, donated five laptops each to help students with their remote learning.

Mr Hoskins added: “The number of pupils on site is higher than last time but that’s because the definition of key workers is different. We’ve learned a lot from last time — we did really well previously but the teachers, parents and pupils have all advanced their technical knowledge. It is a lot smoother this time around.”

At St Mary’s School in St Andrew’s Road, Henley, there are 21 children on site per week and all pupils in years 3 to 6 have been provided with their own laptop to help with digital learning. All the nursery children are in school. Staff on site have been issued with home testing kits and they are tested twice a week.

Rob Harmer, headteacher at the independent school, said: “This lockdown has felt different. We’ve put out a much more structured timetable than previously and far more live lessons, which is really helping to motivate the children.

“Parent feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Obviously, the biggest concern with being remote is pupil, staff and parent wellbeing and that is high on our agenda. The children are missing out on face-to-face contact with their peers and you cannot replace that over a screen.”

Rupert House School in Bell Street, Henley, is providing for about 20 pupils of key workers plus a full quota of nursery children.

Headteacher Nick Armitage said: “We all want the children to be back as soon as possible but we all want to play a part in keeping everyone safe.

“We want the children to come through this as strongly as they can so that when they are able to return we can hit the ground running.

“We fully expect them to have made the same progress as if they were in school. Preparing them for the next step and secondary schools is also very important.

“The staff have been amazingly creative and it is extraordinary what they’ve been able to achieve.

“A big focus for us is everyone’s mental health and that is the priority. A pastoral team has been set up to focus on parents, pupils and staff.”