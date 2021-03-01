Call to extend 20mph zone

AN environmental campaigner has called for Henley’s 20mph zone to be extended.

David Dickie wants to see the restriction cover the whole town to make it safer for pedestrians.

The speed limit was reduced from 30mph to 20mph in all town centre streets a year ago in a bid to improve the flow of traffic and reduce air pollution.

Mr Dickie, a member of Greener Henley, told a meeting of the town council’s transport strategy group: “I think it ought to cover the whole town because there are so many entrance roads where people travel quickly.

“Whether it’s Harpsden Road, St Andrew’s Road or Gravel Hill, people are doing speeds that are just too much.

“I appreciate we have got a foothold but in Greener Henley we want to get peopole to slow down on these roads especially.”

Mr Dickie, who lives in St Katherine’s Road, said that the existing restriction was difficult to enforce and that he had spoken to many people who didn’t knwo it existed..

He suggested buying stickers from 20’s Plenty for Us, a not-for-profit campaign group. These could go on rubbish bins as a small way to increase awareness.

Mr Dickie added that lowering the speed limit also helped reduce air pollution.

In addition to the town centre, the 20mph limit is also in force in King’s Road, Hop Gardens, Deanfield Avenue, Gravel Hill, Greys Road, Northfield End and parts of Reading Road.

The scheme, which cost £35,000 to introduce, will be judged after three years based on statistics and anecdotal feedback.

Meanwhile, six diffusion tubes to measure levels of air quality have been installed in Bell Street and Northfield End.

These are used to identify areas of high nitrogen dioxide produced by traffic and have to be changed monthly.

In July, a particulate monitor, which cost £16,000, was installed in Greys Road, the first of its kind in Oxfordshire. If after a year it finds that particulate levels are dangerously high then South Oxfordshire District Council will be legally obliged to take action to reduce it.

Town and district councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said the readings so far had been above World Health Organisation limits.

Henley has been an air quality management area, meaning that pollution is monitored, since 2003.