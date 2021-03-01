Monday, 01 March 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Medal delay

Medal delay

HENLEY Town Council has postponed the presentation of the town medal until the autumn due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The medal is presented to residents who have achieved notable accomplishments or given at least 10 years’ service to the community.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33