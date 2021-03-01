Medal delay

Work on new boathouse continues during lockdown
GORING Gap Boat Club is still improving its ... [more]
Monday, 01 March 2021
HENLEY Town Council has postponed the presentation of the town medal until the autumn due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The medal is presented to residents who have achieved notable accomplishments or given at least 10 years’ service to the community.
01 March 2021
More News:
Work on new boathouse continues during lockdown
GORING Gap Boat Club is still improving its ... [more]
Ex-WRAF servicewoman celebrates 100th birthday
A WOMAN from Sonning Common has celebrated her ... [more]
POLL: Have your say