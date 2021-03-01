Bakery to re-open after sale

A FAMILY bakery in Henley which was rescued from closure will re-open on Monday.

David Rodger-Sharp, who owns the jewellery shops of the same name in Duke Street and Bell Street, has refurbished Lawlors at Henley Enterprise Park, off Greys Road, following his takeover.

He stepped in after owners Mike Lawlor, the son of founder John Lawlor, and his business partner Anne Baker (both pictured) announced they were retiring as the ongoing coronavirus lockdown had made it impractical to keep going. The pair will continue as advisors.

Mr Rodger-Sharp has hired five new staff, including head baker Tona Erreguin, who recently moved to Henley from Mexico and previously worked as a baker for Michelin-starred restaurants.

Some staff will also serve in the bakery’s new café at the former Sole Man cobbler’s unit in Duke Street. This will sell hot and cold sandwiches as well as sushi.

Mr Rodger-Sharp, from Peppard, has replaced the flooring and equipment at the bakery in readiness for a food hygiene inspection by South Oxfordshire District Council.

He said: “The bakery was fine as it was but it’s just a case of modernising it. We’ve got things being built off site and we’ve bought a whole lot of new equipment. We should be baking bread by the end of the month and start trading at Duke Street by Monday.

“We’ll be looking at product development and ensuring our existing products are at the same high standard as they were under Mike and Anne. We’ll be contacting existing customers to introduce ourselves as soon as possible and talk about any new products.”

Mr Rodger-Sharp will run the bakery with his business partners Marc Maslin, a chef from Buckinghamshire, and Andy Byerley.

He says he bought Lawlors to keep the historic name alive. The company was founded in London in 1948 and moved to Henley in 1956, occupying units in Reading Road, Duke Street and Market Place at various points. Its old oven still stands in the Crockers Henley restaurant in Market Place.