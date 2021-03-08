Badgemore recognised for safeguarding

BADGEMORE PARK Golf Club in Henley has been recognised for its drive to grow the sport by creating a positive environment for players.

It has received SafeGolf club accreditation from England Golf, the sport’s governing body, which acknowledges its commitment to safeguard children and adults.

SafeGolf is a partnership of UK golf bodies across Great Britain and Ireland to help the sport respond to the issue of child protection in sport. Marc Goodwin, business director at Badgemore Park, said the club had been working towards the accreditation during the latest national coronavirus lockdown.

He said: “The club is very friendly, welcoming and forward-thinking and this award helps us to spread that message and to tell people that children are safe and secure here and that we understand about beginner golfers.

“We’ve achieved an accreditation during lockdown and some of the team members took courses and we had to update some of our policies. It shows our commitment that as a club we will provide a safe environment for adults and children.”

Badgemore Park, which has an 18-hole parkland course, is currently in the process of developing its junior academy following the creation of an 800sq m short-game practice area.

For more information about SafeGolf and to raise any welfare concerns, visit www.safegolf.org