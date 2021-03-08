‘No’ to new windows

PLANS to replace windows at a Grade II listed house in Henley have been opposed by town councillors.

Sandra Thompson-Drew wants to fit new solid timber windows at Tudor Cottage in New Street. She says some of the existing window frames are rotten and new windows would enhance the property.

But Henley Town Council’s planning committee has recommended refusal, saying it would alter the character of the building.

The Henley Society, a heritage group, also objected. David Whitehead, its chairman of planning, said: “The complete replacement of the front windows would involve the loss of the original fenestration and would therefore be detrimental to the character of the facade of this early timber-framed building, which is a rare survivor of its type. Improved insulation should be achieved through secondary glazing on the inside.”

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a

decision by March 17.