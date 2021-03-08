Car club could help reduce congestion and pollution

A CAR club could be launched in Henley next month — three years later than first planned.

The pay-as-you-go scheme is designed to help reduce air pollution and congestion in the town.

Henley Town Council is set to confirm a deal with service provider Co-Wheels, which was first agreed in 2017 and was supposed to begin the following spring.

The cost of the service will be £23,982 plus VAT and will be funded using contributions from developers building homes.

The council would also buy two hybrid five-door cars at a cost of £19,292 plus VAT to help build

subscriptions.

Users would pay a small membership subscription and then hire a car by the hour at a rate determined by the supplier, which is currently £5.50 per hour, or £38 for 24 hours, in addition to 18p per mile. Each car has a fuel card so drivers would not need to phsicially pay for fuel.

Fiona Hewer, projects officer at the council, told a meeting of its transport strategy group that the scheme would help the council meets its objectives following its declaration of a climate emergency.

She said: “The proposal is for two Toyota Yaris hybrid cars to be based in the centre of Henley at a location most convenient for the early adopter audience.”

After two years the scheme should have enough subscribers for it to be self-sustaining.

Mrs Hewer said: “Our analysis of the market and audience for car club users in Henley makes us think that will be the case and we hope to have the launch in the spring.

“The benefits of having the car club are around air pollution, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and saving residents money on a car they would use infrequently.”

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, pictured, who chaired the meeting, said: “We already know that parking in the middle of Henley is at a premium and people have difficulty parking.

“It is estimated that eight cars are taken off the road by a car club car.”

Councillor Ian Clark said the scheme would be a waste of money as the cars would be “doing nothing” for two years.

But committee member Patrick Fleming, of Greener Henley, said: “Lewes [in East Sussex] is not dissimilar to Henley and it started off with two cars and within a two-year period this was increased to four. It is really popular, particularly with younger people who can’t afford to have a car or park one.”

Councillor Laurence Plant said ideas like the car club should be supported if people’s habits towards climate change were to change.

He said: “I’m 33 years old and unless we start taking these steps to enable people to change their behaviour we won’t enable change.

“We need to take the first few steps. These are the fundamental small steps to make the big changes in the future.”

Councillor Ian Reissmann said that if the scheme failed the cars could be sold.

“The worse that could happen is the depreciation and the experiment doesn’t work and we have to try new ideas,” he said.

The committee agreed to recommend setting up the scheme.