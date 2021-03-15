CHILDREN at Sacred Heart Pre-School have new tables thanks to the Henley Lions.

The club paid to replace the old tables, which had rusty legs that marked the floor and were battered from wear and tear.

Lisa Glen, who chairs the parent committee at the school, said: “It was wonderful of the Lions to make such a generous donation.

“The tables are lovely and will mean no more rust spots on the floor. The children have made a lovely thank you card.”

Veronika Sandra, manager of the pre-school, said: “This was a really nice gesture. Every little amount of money really helps us.”

The Lions have also given money to help the Henley Youth Choir with its expenses.

The choir was set up in 2014 as part of Henley Choral Society, drawing together singers aged seven to 17 from Henley and the surrounding area.

The children are taught how to sing together in a fun and sociable environment, while aspiring to perform to high standards under the guidance of professional musicians.

The choir has continued to hold online rehearsals via Zoom during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jo Dickson, who helps run the choir, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive a donation from the Lions, which will enable us to carry on offering a high quality and fun singing experience for young people. We plan to expand our range of performances and workshops.”

Anna Colivicchi