Rupert House School, Henley: teachers, admin staff and children collectively came to virtual lessons dressed as their favourite book characters. In nursery, the home corner was converted into a wonderful Mr Men book shop. In year 1, each child chose their favourite book, wrote a clue about it and then read the clue out loud while their classmates tried to guess which book it was. In year 2, the children challenged each other to guess the character they were dressed as. Children in year 3 attended a live event called “Books that make you LOL!” and the year 6 children joined author Holly Smale’s academy class called “Bury deep and use your emotions”.