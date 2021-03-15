Despite the lockdown, children still managed to celebrate World Book Day

Businesses call on MP to support climate bill
Monday, 15 March 2021
Sonning Common Primary School in Grove Road had students celebrate World Book Day from home and send in their costumes for teachers to see. There were wizards, princesses, highwaymen and a fish.
Abbey Van Oers: Abbey Van Oers, seven, as The Tiger Who Came To Tea
Alfie Forchin: Alfie Forchin, four, as a highwaymen
Sam May: Sam May, nine, as an explorer
Gemma Musgrove: Gemma Musgrove, 10, as a wizard in Gryffindor from Harry Potter
Elsa Diamond: Elsa Diamond, seven, as Glinda the Good Witch in The Wizard of Oz
Thomas Roncon: Thomas Roncon, 10, as Willy Wonka from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
William Cant: William Cant, five, as The Rainbow Fish
15 March 2021
