Despite the lockdown, children still managed to celebrate World Book Day

Sonning Common Primary School in Grove Road had students celebrate World Book Day from home and send in their costumes for teachers to see. There were wizards, princesses, highwaymen and a fish.

Photos:

Abbey Van Oers: Abbey Van Oers, seven, as The Tiger Who Came To Tea

Alfie Forchin: Alfie Forchin, four, as a highwaymen

Sam May: Sam May, nine, as an explorer

Gemma Musgrove: Gemma Musgrove, 10, as a wizard in Gryffindor from Harry Potter

Elsa Diamond: Elsa Diamond, seven, as Glinda the Good Witch in The Wizard of Oz

Thomas Roncon: Thomas Roncon, 10, as Willy Wonka from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

William Cant: William Cant, five, as The Rainbow Fish

