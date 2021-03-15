Monday, 15 March 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Despite the lockdown, children still managed to celebrate World Book Day

Despite the lockdown, children still managed to celebrate World Book Day

Text

Sonning Common Primary School in Grove Road had students celebrate World Book Day from home and send in their costumes for teachers to see. There were wizards, princesses, highwaymen and a fish. 

Photos: 

Abbey Van Oers: Abbey Van Oers, seven, as The Tiger Who Came To Tea

Alfie Forchin: Alfie Forchin, four, as a highwaymen

Sam May: Sam May, nine, as an explorer

Gemma Musgrove: Gemma Musgrove, 10, as a wizard in Gryffindor from Harry Potter

Elsa Diamond: Elsa Diamond, seven, as Glinda the Good Witch in The Wizard of Oz

Thomas Roncon: Thomas Roncon, 10, as Willy Wonka from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

William Cant: William Cant, five, as The Rainbow Fish

*

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33