Jean finds home with familiar feel

A WOMAN living at the Thamesfield retirement home in Henley met the love of her life in the very same building.

In the Forties, the property off Wargrave Road used to be a youth club, which Jean Young and her friends went to regularly.

When Cyril Young, a handsome former RAF recruit, walked through the door one day, Jean instantly knew they would become a couple.

They were married at St Mary’s Church in Hart Street in 1949. Jean’s wedding bouquet was made by the father of Thamesfield’s current gardener.

One of their wedding photos is now on display in the reception area at the home. Jean said: “Every time I pass reception, it brings back happy memories.”

Lina Nela, manager of the home, said: “Everyone has loved hearing this lovely story. How amazing that Mrs Young met her husband here and now, all those years later, lives here. It’s a story that warms your heart.”