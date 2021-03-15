Victim warns drivers over catalytic converter thefts

A MAN from Henley has urged people to be vigilant after his cars were twice targeted by catalytic converter thieves.

Colin Brathwaite believes an organised gang of criminals is at work in the town and selling the parts for scrap value.

Catalytic converters, which control exhaust emissions, contain precious metals which make them a target for thieves.

Mr Brathwaite, 49, a self-employed decorator, of St Mark’s Road, had the converter on his Jeep Cherokee stolen while it was parked in Vicarage Road during the night of February 16.

He has since replaced it with a cheaper device.

Mr Brathwaite, who uses the vehicle for work, said: “Apparently, certain cars have older converters and they have a lot of precious metals in them, so there is a scrap value.

“It would appear that they leaned under the car with an angle grinder and cut the exhaust pipe. It probably wouldn’t have taken them very long.

“I got in the car next morning and it still started but there was a significant increase in the noise so I knew immediately something was wrong. The replacement is a relatively cheap one with a ceramic core, so hopefully that is now safe.

“When I went to the garage, they said a new converter might cost £1,000 but for this one it was a couple of hundred.”

A week later, his red BMW 3 series convertible was also targeted on the same part of Vicarage Road but this time the thieves were scared off by a friend of Mr Brathwaite.

David Adamson, a scout leader, was driving by when he saw two youths by the vehicle and became suspicious so he stopped.

Mr Brathwaite said: “It’s not possible to just lean under and remove part of the exhaust — you need to lift the car up.

“David saw the car was jacked up and could hear a whirring sound, which would have been them trying to cut off the converter. He thought it looked suspicious, so he stopped and approached the car. At that point, the two boys got in a car and drove off. He tried to follow them but they disappeared.

“He had interrupted them before they could get the converter, so there was just a cut in the exhaust pipe which can be easily welded.”

He added: “It would appear there is a group working systematically around the town and choosing sections that aren’t particularly overlooked by houses.

“All I can do is urge people to avoid parking their cars, if possible, in areas where they are clearly visible but even then that is not a guarantee — these thieves are clearly very brazen.

“My concern is that, now they know the BMW is there, at some point they will come back and try again. I’m not in a position to park it off the road.

“If we could understand why unscrupulous people do what they do, we would be more like them but I’m glad we’re not.” Both incidents have been reported to the police.

Mr Brathwaite praised Mr Adamson whom he knows from when they worked together on the skate park project at Makins recreation ground in Greys Road,

He said: “David called the police but with the utmost respect for the job they do, without a licence plate number, there is not much they can do.

“Even if there was CCTV, you’d imagine the thieves would be wearing a baseball cap or a hoodie to make it hard to identify them.

“I’m extremely grateful to David for being a fabulous neighbour and doing what he could to scare them off. It must have been intimidating for him because you would fear for your own safety.”

Mr Adamson first raised the idea of replacing the skate park in 2011.The Henley Skatepark Initiative was formed and with support from the town council, the new facility was built at a cost of £290,000 six years later.

In 2018, Mr Brathwaite received the outstanding achievement award in the sporting category of the Henley Heroes awards for his work on the project.

If you have any information about the crimes, call Thames Valley Police on 101.