Call for night-time trial ban of HGVs

A call for a trial night-time HGV ban in the centre of Henley has been made.

The ban proposed by Paul Harrison, Conservative County Council candidate for Henley, would apply to HGVs over 7.5 tonnes and would be in place overnight.

Writing to Yvonne Constance, the Cabinet Member for Environment, Mr Harrison welcomed the petition signed by thousands of residents in Henley and pointed out how this issue has been at the forefront of people’s minds for a long time.

He said: “Action now will not only improve the air quality of the town centre but also do considerable good for the safety of pedestrians and will demonstrate a true commitment on behalf of the County Council to ensuring the best possible service for our residents.”

Residents living in Bell Street and New Street have raised the problem of HGVs for years.

The petition to ban heavy goods vehicles from using Henley as a “rat run” was started in November last year by Amanda Chumas, of Bell Street, and now has more than 2,300 signatures.

It advocates for a 7.5-tonne weight restriction on vehicles with no business in the town, which “pose a threat to pedestrians”, as well as damaging the town’s streets and historic buildings, because they mount the pavement and their wheels generate heavy vibration.

The petition also points out how air pollution caused by these vehicles can result in long-term respiratory problems.

Mrs Chumas said: “The most important reason for banning HGVs is the air pollution they discharge. It is well researched that air pollution can cause asthma or even worse premature death.

“Town residents also live with the constant vibration and noise from HGVs passing through and damage to their timber framed listed homes.

“If we want to keep Henley as a thriving town which residents and visitors alike want to use and support, we must stop these HGVs strangling it. If you feel strongly please sign.”

Mr Harrison also said he was disappointed that the issue had not been raised with Cllr Constance by Henley’s incumbent County Councillor in the four years since he was elected, and that it was impossible to avoid the conclusion that he had let down the people who elected him.

Paul Harrison will be vying for the seat currently held by Cllr Stefan Gawrysiak, of Henley Residents Group, at the elections in May.

Mr Harrison said: “My priority for Henley is improving air quality. As well as a ban on HGVs, I believe that encouraging a switch to electric cars will have a major benefit to air quality in the town centre and if elected, I will fully support the creation of more charging points.”

You can read or sign the petition on: www.change.org/p/oxfordshire-county-council-traffic-regulation-order-to-ban-hgvs-who-short-cut-through-henley