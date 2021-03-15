Churches will welcome back worshippers slowly

CHURCHES will continue to take different approaches to re-opening as the coronavirus restrictions are eased.

Some have stayed closed during the latest lockdown and experienced a huge demand for online services while others, such as St Mary’s in Henley, have remained open with strict safety measures in place.

Up to 30 people will be allowed to attend weddings, funerals and baptisms from May 17 as part of the third stage of the Government’s roadmap, with no limits from June 21.

Under previous lockdowns, churches were closed and could only be used at certain times for private prayer to reduce the risk of infection.

Rev Jeremy Tayler, rector of St Mary’s and St Nicholas Church in Remenham, said the spaciousness of both churches had made it possible to operate safely during the third lockdown.

He said: “Generally speaking, I’ve been quite bold and pushed forward where the guidelines permit.

“We’ve continued to have services in both churches with social distancing and extra precautions for hygiene, as we have from early on in this pandemic.

“Henley, on the whole, is fairly safe and we’ve got a very big church, so we can do things safely, although the choir has had to stand down.

“Because both churches are a good size in relation to the congregation, it has made it quite easy to hold worship safely.”

Services are held at 8am and 9.30am on Sunday in Henley and at 11.15am in Remenham. These are then uploaded to YouTube so that people who are shielding can watch.

Worshippers are encouraged to wear a face mask at all times and use hand sanitiser when entering and leaving churches. Anti-bacterial wipes are used to sanitise pews and seats after every use.

Rev Tayler says attendances have been strong and that there has already been interest in booking weddings since Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement.

He said: “It is enormously variable, but even in normal times our regular Sunday congregation isn’t 100.

“We usually have quite a lot of weddings at both churches, so there is an awful lot of backlog.

“There are couples who’ve been waiting for a very long time and I have had a great flurry of emails. They are mostly people I already know of and I’ve already got bookings for next summer and some for 2023. It is a wonderful part of my work.

“Funerals have been going on throughout under rather restricted circumstances and it will be interesting to see if there is a demand for memorial services.

“People will have lost family members, particularly during the first wave of the virus, and only had four or five people present. They might want to do something bigger.”

The rector hopes to hold two events after the end of the covid restrictions, a thanksgiving celebration and a service of remembrance.

Rev Tayler said: “It is important to acknowledge that a lot of people have died, not just from covid.

“It has been a very difficult year and there is a lot of loss and grief, so some sort of remembrance service to commend the people we’ve lost to the care of God would be fitting. It is important to celebrate but also to properly grieve what we have lost.”

Holy Trinity Church in Henley has also remained open and can safely accommodate about 80 people on a Sunday.

Rev Sam Brewster, who leads the Trinity at Four services for families, says the hardest part of lockdown has been people unable to interact at church.

He said: “A really important part of church is the social side and the relationships you make. Although you can attend, you’re not allowed to socialise and that’s not really the idea of church. It will be lovely to do more of that as time goes on.”

Sacred Heart Church in Henley is holding a mass every Sunday for about 30 people which is live- streamed online.

Fr Paul Fitzpatrick, the parish priest, said he didn’t want to “rush” back to normal.

“It will be a very gradual process,” he said. “We can be open but we are doing one day a week with funerals being the priority.

“We will be limited in what we can achieve and we have to realise there is a reason for this and we have to think long term. Not everybody has been vaccinated and we have to keep people safe.

“I don’t think anything has changed for us in terms of our celebration of Easter, which is a big thing for us. I think we will only be able to have a very limited number of people by then — at best — and nothing like the sort of events we’ve had in the past.

“I’ve had lots of couples ringing me up and asking about weddings — people who were supposed to be getting married in February and March have re-booked for July, which is great.

“I’m going to have a very busy summer, with virtually every week in July booked up with weddings.

“In the medium term, it is much more positive because people can begin to talk to venues and make plans.”

Fr Fitzpatrick said online services would continue even when the restrictions had been lifted completely.

The churches in the united benefice of Shiplake, Dunsden and Harpsden have remained closed during the current lockdown.

Rev Robert Thewsey, the rector, said he didn’t want to take any risks with the virus.

He said: “I know others have stayed open but we have much smaller buildings and social distancing is much more of a problem.

“A lot of vulnerable people visit our churches, so we’ve stayed online entirely.

“The virus has not been conquered and lots of people, myself included, haven’t been vaccinated yet.

“I know a lot of my parishioners have had their first dose, but that doesn’t protect you 100 per cent and you can still be a carrier. We all need to go forward with caution and protect one another.”

He added: “The online side of things has been very successful and a lot of people have said how they couldn’t have managed without it.

“They are so grateful for all that we’ve done and we’ve broadcast nearly 600 services since the beginning of lockdown.”

St Leonard’s Church in Watlington has also remained closed but the rector Rev Daniel Thompson said it had reached more people through its online services.

He said: “We decided to close a bit earlier than anyone else. There was a real sense of anxiety after Christmas and a lot of my congregation are much older. They were concerned, especially with the vaccination around the corner, so they didn’t want to risk anything.

“Our online stuff has really taken off and now I’ve got elderly people who say they will stay online even after we re-open, which is fantastic.

“In effect, the church is growing, which is really promising and a year ago we could never have imagined this.”

St Mary’s in Wargrave has also stayed closed but with infection rates coming down, the church may re-open for holy communion on March 21 but with a limited number of worshippers. Online services will continue.

The church has been open for private prayer on Wednesday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

Rev John Cook, the vicar, said: “It is much easier to have people in bigger churches but our problem is we can’t get that many people in.

“I would hope we can begin to re-open in the next month. There has been a flurry of wedding bookings for this summer and next year, so we are starting to get back to normal.”