Elderly to be moved with home closure

A NURSING home for the elderly in Henley is to shut.

HC-One, which operates the Thamesfield care home off Wargrave Road, has confirmed it will close as soon as the coronavirus restrictions make it safe to do so.

Some of the 42 staff, who were told the news at a meeting on Monday last week, could be redeployed to the company’s other homes in London.

Six of the home’s 12 bedrooms are currently occupied and HC-One says it will look to rehome the residents.

A source told the Henley Standard that HC-One was aiming to shut the home by the summer and about 25 staff were likely to lose their jobs. The neighbouring Thamesfield Retirement Village, a complex of 34 retirement flats, is unaffected.

Retirement Villages Group, which owns the home, is yet to confirm what will happen to the building.

HC-One, whose head office is in Darlington, is selling 52 of its homes nationally and closing four more. It says demand for the service in Henley has been decreasing and the building can’t be adapted to meet the need to care for people with more complex conditions.

It is refurbishing 200 other homes and will open three new ones this year.

A spokesman said: “This decision has not been taken lightly. We recognise the changing care needs of the country, including the growing demand for more complex care and dementia care, and we want to best meet those evolving needs by focusing and investing where we can have the greatest impact.

“We have concluded that there is a small number of homes, including Thamesfield, where our operating model, coupled with factors in the local community such as demand for this type of service and the ability to convert existing services to provide more complex care, means we’ve decided to withdraw our services.

“Our absolute priority is the safety of our residents and we will only move forward with the closure when it can be managed safely and within the coronavirus restrictions that are in place at the time.

“For now, it will be business as usual for day-to-day life. No resident will be required to move before they have found another care placement and we will work closely with them, their loved ones and health and social care partners to ensure this process goes smoothly.

“Our staff are part of our family and we want to look after them. Our human resources team will support them fully through this process and a formal consultation process will be launched.”

The building was constructed about 40 years ago on land which was previously part of the Thamesfield estate.