Leander Club chief coach to move on after 20 years

THE chief coach of Leander Club in Henley is to step down this summer.

Mark Banks, who was appointed in 2000, has been key to the club’s successes over the past two decades, including many wins at Henley Royal Regatta and gold medals in the junior, under-23 and senior age groups at the world rowing championships.

He introduced women’s training in his inaugural year and the first wave of athletes included Olympic silver medallist Debbie Flood, who went on to become Leander’s first female captain in 2012.

There were also four-time world champion and three-time Olympic silver medallist Frances Houghton and Rebecca Romero, who won an Olympic silver in Greece in 2004 in the women’s quad, which Mr Banks coached personally.

Four years after the Athens Games, he jointly coached the GB men’s eight that won a silver medal at the Beijing Olympics.

Mr Banks was made an honorary club member, an honour bestowed on fewer than 30 people, in 2009.

In the same year he coached a senior men’s coxless four to gold at the world championships.

Leander, whose headquarters are immediately downstream from Henley Bridge, will now split his duties across two new roles, chief women’s coach and chief men’s coach, and hopes to appoint replacements by the summer.

Mr Banks said he would be “flexible” about his departure date to ensure as little disruption as possible.

He told the Henley Standard that he felt it was the right time to leave and he was proud to have worked for Leander for so long.

Mr Banks said: “When you’ve been there as long as I have, it’s never easy to pick a time because you can always think of reasons why you should stay.

“We had an average of 30 athletes going to the Olympics in 2020 and it doesn’t get much better than that, so now really does feel right.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my years — my success has been the club’s success and I’m proud to have been part of a team that made Leander the most successful rowing club in the world.

“We couldn’t have achieved it without talented and dedicated athletes and inspirational coaches as well as supportive committees.”

Mr Banks said introducing women’s coaching was one of his proudest accomplishments.

He said: “Introducing equal opportunities for women’s rowing at Leander Club is a standout moment. Our squad now comprises a 50/50 split, both at club level and in the national team.

“Our 30 athletes in the provisional Olympic squad for Tokyo were evenly divided with 15 women and 15 men and no other club comes close to this.

“Everyone has been given the same opportunities to reach their full potential, which was the key to our success.”

Mr Banks said he wasn’t sure of his future plans but he wouldn’t retire from the sport.

He said: “I’ve got too much energy to be retiring and I’ll never step away from the rowing world as it’s both my life and my passion.

“I am sure the opportunity to contribute in some way to the development of athletes and our sport will always be there.”

Since Mr Banks’ appointment, Leander athletes have achieved 496 GB senior world and Olympic Games selections, an average of almost 25 athletes per year.

The club has won 90 events at Henley Royal Regatta and 275 individual medals in that time, the best record of any club. Mr Banks personally coached many of the crews, including Flood’s victory in the Princess Royal Challenge Cup in 2013. She remains the first and only British athlete to have won this.

A Leander spokesman said: “Mark has been instrumental in the remarkable success of Leander over the past 20 years and this will always be a part of the club’s history.”

Pete Bridge, chairman of the Leander committee, said: “We’re very sad to see Mark go — he has given so much to the club over the past 20 years and achieved so much.

“It is truly the passing of an age. I know that he lives and breathes Leander and he will, once he has built his house overlooking the club, be close at hand to offer his thoughts and advice.

“Mark coached GB crews for 30 consecutive years at the world championships or Olympic Games, which has never been done before so we were privileged to have him.

“We very much look forward to the end of the coronavirus restrictions to allow us to throw a celebration dinner for Mark and once we know when it is, we encourage all former athletes coached by Mark to join us.”

Former GB coach Brian Armstrong, who worked with Mr Banks for 30 years, said: “I’m sad to see him go as he did a fantastic job — he was always forward-looking and athlete-oriented.

“No one has coached as many successful athletes as he did and he always encouraged young coaches to achieve their best too.”