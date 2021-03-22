Law firm names new chairman

LAW firm Blandy & Blandy, which has an office in Henley, has appointed a new chairman.

Nick Burrows replaces Brenda Long, who has held the role since 2016.

He joined the firm in 2002 and has previously served as a managing partner. He is currently a partner in the corporate and commercial team.

Mr Burrows said: “I would like to express the firm’s thanks to Brenda and to say that I am greatly looking forward to working closely with our joint managing partners, Tim Clark and Jonathan Gater, and with our fellow partners and colleagues to support our clients’ evolving needs and expectations.”

Mrs Long said: “I am delighted to be handing over to Nick, who is a hugely respected, dedicated and approachable colleague and lawyer.

“With his significant experience, I have no doubt that Nick is the perfect choice to lead Blandy & Blandy through the coming months and years as the UK begins to emerge from this pandemic and looks towards a hopefully strong recovery.”

THP Solicitors, which has an office in Henley, has appointed Emma Willoughby to its residential property team.

She has worked in conveyancing at the Thames Valley law firm since 2014.

Rachel Gaylor, head of residential property, said: “Her local knowledge and track record of client service dovetails nicely with our own and, with a huge increase in demand for excellent conveyancing skills, she is a great addition”.