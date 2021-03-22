Monday, 22 March 2021

Doing mum proud

A FORMER head boy at Gillotts School in Henley will appear on television this evening.

Joe Henwood, 28, is to perform on the BBC’s Later... with Jools Holland alongside his band Nubiyan Twist, who are launching their new album, Freedom Fables.

Joe’s mother Lucie says: “This is a huge coup for the band, who met at Leeds College of Music 10 years ago and are now one of the leading lights on the UK and European festival circuit. Proud mum... me?!”

