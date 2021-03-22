Town vigil cancelled

A VIGIL due to take place in Henley town centre on Saturday evening for Sarah Everard was cancelled hours beforehand.

Instead, participants were invited to remember her on their doorsteps.

Organisers encouraged residents to shine lights, such as candles, torches or phones, to remember Ms Everard and all women hurt or killed by violence.

The cancellation came after police threatened to fine those taking part in a similar vigil in Clapham Common organised by the feminist group Reclaim These Streets.

The London event was also cancelled but hundreds of women still attended, leading to ugly clashes with police for which the Met has faced strong criticism.

Ms Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, went missing while walking home in Clapham on March 3. Her remains were found in Kent woodlands last week.

Met officer Wayne Couzens, from Deal, is due to go on trial in the autumn accused of her kidnap and murder.

Since vigils across the UK could not take place, organisers have set up an appeal to raise money for women’s causes nationwide.

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/crowd

funding/reclaimthesestreets