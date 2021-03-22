Pub re-opens

Award-winning club man calls time after 29 years
THE steward of Goring Social Club has stepped ... [more]
Monday, 22 March 2021
THE Catherine Wheel pub in Henley is to open its beer garden from Monday, April 12.
The Wetherspoon pub in Hart Street will have test and trace in operation and hand sanitisers.
Customers will be able to enter the pub to gain access to the outside area and also use the toilet and pay through the Wetherspoon app.
22 March 2021
