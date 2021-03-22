New sheriff

Award-winning club man calls time after 29 years
THE steward of Goring Social Club has stepped ... [more]
Monday, 22 March 2021
A NEW High Sheriff for Oxfordshire has been appointed.
Monawar Hussain, who succeeds Amanda Ponsonby, was inducted during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.
He is a Muslim chaplain at Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, a tutor at Eton College and founded the Oxford Foundation, a charity that promotes religious and racial harmony through educational and arts-based activities.
22 March 2021
More News:
Award-winning club man calls time after 29 years
THE steward of Goring Social Club has stepped ... [more]
POLL: Have your say