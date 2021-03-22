Monday, 22 March 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New sheriff

A NEW High Sheriff for Oxfordshire has been appointed.

Monawar Hussain, who succeeds Amanda Ponsonby, was inducted during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

He is a Muslim chaplain at Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, a tutor at Eton College and founded the Oxford Foundation, a charity that promotes religious and racial harmony through educational and arts-based activities.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33