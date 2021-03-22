Empty offices warning

BUSINESSES have been warned to secure their premises after an office in Henley town centre was burgled.

The culprits broke into the Henley Sales and Charter premises in Friday Street during Monday night by forcing a lock, which damaged the door frame. They searched a back room for cash by tearing open envelopes which were lying around but none contained any money.

The intruders fled with a red Canon digital SLR camera belonging to Gillian Nahum, who owns the business. She realised what had happened when she arrived for work on Tuesday morning and found the door open with wood splinters scattered on the floor.

There was no CCTV footage but a neighbour said she’d heard a loud banging, followed by the sound of things being moved around, while she was making her dinner.

At the time she assumed this was someone rearranging items in the house next door.

Mrs Nahum called the police and officers later searched the property for fingerprints.

They told her that burglars were mostly targeting businesses which are unattended as people are working from home because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Mrs Nahum said: “It was quite a shock but luckily they didn’t get away with anything and I’d encourage anyone who has got a shop or office to make sure it’s secure and not leave any cash lying around.

“I was sad to lose the camera because it had my six-year-old grandson’s first efforts at photography on the memory card and I was going to frame them but I hadn’t had a chance to copy them to the computer.

“I’d like to thank the police as people assume they’ll just give you a crime reference number and tell you to claim on insurance but they did a really thorough job.”