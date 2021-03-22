Community groups to share £7,180 in grants from council

COMMUNITY groups are set to receive grants totalling £7,180 from the town council.

The seven beneficiaries were agreed by members of the finance strategy and management committee.

The largest amount will go to Henley Youth Choir, which was seeking the council’s support for the first time since it was launched with a £1,000 grant in 2014.

This time it wanted £2,100 to fund school assemblies as well as its regular “come and sing” sessions, which will start again once coronavirus restrictions allow.

The choir says it lost income during the pandemic because some members didn’t renew their subscriptions and it reduced its fees to encourage the remainder to stay and take part in online sessions.

Returning to performances will increase membership and bring in money to fund the school assemblies, which cost about £450 each time.

The grant will also subsidise a bursary scheme for children of families on low incomes. The choir will put £450 towards this, enough to cover three children for a year.

Claudia Klaver, speaking for the choir, told councillors: “Singing over Zoom just isn’t the same and we’ve lost a lot of regulars.

“Running throughout the lockdowns, with more isolation and school closures, has been a real benefit to members who have maintained weekly contact with each other.

“A larger membership would boost the overall feel of the choir, especially in the junior section, and ensure its longer-term continuation.”

Councillor Ian Reissmann said: “I’ve always been impressed by the quality of the choir’s concerts and its accessibility to everyone.”

The council awarded £1,900 to the Oxfordshire Association for the Blind, which supports 97 clients in Henley through a helpline and provision of equipment.

It gave £1,680 worth of free use of King’s Arms Barn to the Creative Minds Consultancy to stage arts workshops designed to improve young people’s mental health.

These will be led by Frances Ackland-Snow, an artist and teacher from Christmas Common. Sessions would be for up to 16 people each. Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “I’m very supportive as we’ve seen an increased need for counselling and mental health support and this skillset will be very useful.”

The 1st Henley Brownies wanted £300 towards their £697 annual membership fee to the national GirlGuiding body, which it must still pay despite reducing its own subscription charges during the pandemic.

Councillors offered £500, saying the group deserved more because of its value to the community.

It currently caters for 24 girls aged seven to 10 with more on a waiting list.

Leader Michaela Clarke said: “We’ve only been able to meet over Zoom, and not face-to-face, so I chose not to ask for subscriptions at our usual rate.

“We usually get donations from the annual Harpsden fete but haven’t had that either. I don’t want to increase the subscriptions when things go back to normal.”

Councillor Sarah Miller said: “The brownies is a brilliant group which every little girl wants to join.”

Mayor Ken Arlett agreed the group had “undervalued” itself.

Two grants of £500 each went to the Walkers Are Welcome initiative and the Oxfordshire Volunteer Befriending Service.

The former, which promotes Henley as a walking destination, will use the cash to stage two walking festivals at a cost of about £200 each.

The rest will meet general expenses and could also fund a dog walkers’ guide.

The group usually receives funding from pubs but many have been shut or running only takeaway services during the past year.

A request from Shiplake Vikings Rowing Club for £2,500 towards a new sculling boat, equipment and training programmes was turned down as councillors felt clubs nearer Henley should be prioritised.

Home-Start South Oxfordshire, which currently offers social support to just one family in Henley, requested £1,000 but this was refused because councillors felt the Nomad youth and community project had greater reach.

However, the council has offered to meet a representative of the charity before its next meeting on Tuesday, where the grants will be formally approved.

The council gives grants twice each year and had £10,750 of its £12,000 budget remaining before these latest allocations.