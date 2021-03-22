Council’s new car club to help reduce air pollution

A CAR club is to launch in Henley next month.

The town council has agreed to spend up to £23,982 plus VAT on a two-year contract with service provider Co-Wheels, which it first agreed in 2017 with a view to it starting the following spring.

It’s hoped that the pay-as-you-go scheme, which will be funded by statutory contributions from developers building new homes in the town, will help address long-standing problems with air pollution and traffic congestion.

South Oxfordshire District Council has agreed in principle to pay half the cost.

The scheme will use two Toyota Yaris hybrid five-door vehicles which will be available for hire by members who would pay a one-off £25 joining fee, then a membership fee of £5 per month.

The cars are hired by the hour at market rates, currently £5.50 per hour, or £38 for 24 hours, plus a further 18p charge per mile. Each car has a fuel card so drivers wouldn’t have to physically pay for fuel.

A parking bay in Upper Market Place, which is owned by the town council, will be allocated to the club. The second space would be in a “highly visible” location, such as Reading Road, and local businesses could also be asked to provide a permanent space.

The income will pay Co-Wheels’ fee and for bay markings and signage costs and possibly the cost of a traffic regulation order from Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority.

After two years, there should be enough members for the club to be self-sustaining.

If demand keeps increasing,

Co-Wheels may add extra vehicles at its own expense and would continue to own, insure and maintain the fleet. It could also be asked to pay to continue using the council’s parking space.

The council staff wouldn’t have to pay the joining or membership fees and would get 50 per cent off the members’ rate as long as they were using a car for council business.

It’s hoped that the scheme will launch on April 12, when non-essential retail and most outdoor attractions will be allowed to open under the Government’s coronavirus restrictions.

Dave McEwen, of the environmental group Greener Henley, told a meeting of the council’s finance strategy and management committee that he supported the scheme.

He said: “I’ve been passionate about it for a number of years because of the impact on air quality. The cars will be low-emission — ideally we’d be launching with electric cars, but we can replace them later on.

“It’s said that the club will replace six individually owned cars so it can also address problems like residents’ parking.

“There will also be savings for individual residents who’ll pay no tax, insurance, service costs or depreciation. It will benefit anyone driving fewer than 6,000 miles a year, though probably not those using a car to get to work daily.

“I’m sure parents will be pleased to be able to say to their children, ‘I’m not buying you a car because there’s a club down the road’.

“Co-Wheels was the best of three providers we considered as it’s cheapest for members and looks after itself after the initial costs. It will grow organically as more people join and more cars are added.

“The time has come for something like this and I eventually want to have cars dotted around town so that every resident is within a five- to 10-minute walk of one.”

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “This is part of a wider air quality agenda and we’re thankful to the district council for generously funding half.

“It’s seriously good value for Henley and with fewer people making car journeys during the coronavirus pandemic, the notion of people getting rid of their cars feels apposite and timely.”

Councillor Ian Reissman said: “This would once have been considered a bit ‘off the wall’ and unlikely to happen but times have changed and I’m pleased Henley is leading the way in practising what it preaches about the climate emergency.”

Councillor Will Hamilton said: “Let’s see if we can get some sponsorship to claw some of that money back as this is a good match for businesses in the town.

“I’m only talking about small branding, not smothering the cars. Also, can we please pledge to go fully electric as soon as possible?”