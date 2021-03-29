St Mary’s School in St Andrew’s Road, Henley: pupils dressed up in a variety of costumes. Staff were impressed with the children’s creativity, singling out year 5 pupil Doni Papageorgiou (top right) who dressed as an NHS superhero in scrubs, inspired by his father, who works as an anaesthetist. The school raised more than £300. Top left, year 2 superheroes Toby Wood, JJ Casey, Elodie Comonte, Jack Saker and Arjan Grewal. Above left, nursery children Deeno Dimoski and Clemmie Johnston and, above right, Flash and Olympic rower, alias Freddie D’Arcy and Poppy Birkett, of year 3