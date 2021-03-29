Stark the ‘miracle’ dog needs stem cell injections for deformed leg

A COUPLE who saved a puppy when it was given little chance of survival are fundraising to help pay for stem cell injections.

Stark, a Welsh springer spaniel, was brought into Henley Vets unconscious in December 2018.

He was six days old, weighed just 230g and had an abscess on his front left leg that was septic.

Georgie Rosendaal, 29, who works at the surgery in Reading Road, offered to take him home and nurse him after his owners suggested putting him to sleep.

Stark, now two, survived but he is still extremely arthritic in the leg joint and lame. He is on anti-inflammatory drugs and joint supplements and needs regular pain relief.

Miss Rosendaal and her fiancée, Cat Williams, 30, a conservation worker, have spent more than £6,000 on treatment for Stark, who they dubbed a “miracle” dog for surviving.

A CT scan last month revealed that the elbow was severely deformed and too abnormal for a replacement joint. However, specialists have advised that stem cell injections could delay the need for surgical intervention, such as fusing the joint or amputation.

The injections, which would provide pain relief for a year, are likely to cost up to £2,000.

Miss Rosendaal said: “The elbow is severely deformed — there is a part that fractured off at some point in his early days and reattached in the wrong place, plus they found small cysts in the bone. If they put implants in he could have an infection and they wouldn’t work.

“It was a bit disappointing, so we will continue to manage him as we have been and when his pain gets too much we can fuse the joints or amputate.

“We got some different opinions on the CT scan and one of the specialists has recommended doing stem cells injections into his elbow and that might give him longer before we need to do any kind of surgery.” The bill for the scans came to £1,400 but half of this was paid for by donations made via the couple’s online fundraising page.

The women say that amputation is the last resort and that they would go with fusion first.

Stark was called Little Blue when he arrived at the practice with his mother and brother. There were five dogs in the litter, all boys, but three of them had died overnight.

It transpired that their mother had a mammary infection and this had been passed on to the puppies.

Despite Stark’s low chances of survival, Miss Rosendaal decided to look after him. She named him Stark because of the mark on the back of his head, which looked like the wolf emblem of the House of Stark in Game of Thrones.

Miss Rosendaal said: “On another day I might have done something different. It was just a freak thing — it was near Christmas, so I think there was a bit of magic in the air and hope for a miracle. When people put their animals down it is sad. It takes a heavy toll on all the veterinary staff and I think there was a little bit of emotional exhaustion on my part where I just couldn’t put another animal down.

“We understood the chances were so slim but we took him home and fell in love with him. He has survived with lots of intensive care on our part but the elbow has never been right.”

Stark was able go for daily walks for an hour at a time but can now only manage short ones. His food intake is also strictly monitored to avoid weight gain, which would put further strain on his joints.

Miss Rosendaal said: “In his brain, he thinks he is fine but if he does too much he will suffer. He has a lot of energy, so we have to be careful.

“He has been really good for us, especially during lockdown. He is always entertaining us and is worth his weight in gold.”