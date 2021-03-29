Monday, 29 March 2021

'Have the jab' appeal

THE director of public health for Oxfordshire is urging residents to take up the offer of a coronavirus vaccination following safety concerns.

Several European countries stopped using the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine after a small number of cases of people developing blood clots.

The UK’s independent watchdog, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, says there is no evidence to suggest the jab is the cause.

Ansaf Azhar said the vaccine remained the best way to prevent serious illness and death from covid-19.

He added: “Vaccines are safe and they make everyone safer. Please come forward to get your vaccine when you are invited.”

