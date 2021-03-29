Anniversary tribute

MEMBERS of Henley Town Council stood on the steps of the town hall on Tuesday to mark the anniversary of the first coronavirus lockdown.

Mayor Ken Arlett and town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward were among those present at the “low-key” event, along with other councillors and staff.

They observed a minute’s silence at noon and this was repeated at the beginning of the full council meeting on Tuesday evening.

At sunrise, the flag was lowered to half-mast and it was raised again at sunset.

Councillor Arlett said: “The anniversary of the first lockdown is a poignant moment, particularly for those who have lost loved ones during the pandemic.

“The silence allowed us to reflect on the past year and express our hopes for the future.

“It is also a time to recognise the extraordinary dedication of the key workers and volunteers in our community and to acknowledge the steps each person is continuing to take every day to protect others.”