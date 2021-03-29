Health talk on drugs

AN online talk about drug addiction will take place on April 13 at 6pm.

It has been organised by the patient participation group at the Bell Surgery in Henley with drug awareness charity DrugFAM.

Elizabeth Burton-Phillips, who founded the charity, will share her experiences about how drug abuse can impact family life, especially children.

To register for the talk, call Janet Waters on 07730 468561 or email at jwaters

associates@btinternet.com