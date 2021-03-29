Monday, 29 March 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Health talk on drugs

AN online talk about drug addiction will take place on April 13 at 6pm. 

It has been organised by the patient participation group at the Bell Surgery in Henley with drug awareness charity DrugFAM.

Elizabeth Burton-Phillips, who founded the charity, will share her experiences about how drug abuse can impact family life, especially children.

To register for the talk, call Janet Waters on 07730 468561 or email at jwaters
associates@btinternet.com

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33