Monday, 05 April 2021

Support for vulnerable

SUPPORT is available to residents who need help to feed their families or heat their homes this spring.

Oxfordshire County Council is working with district councils and Citizens Advice as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the most vulnerable.

The Department for Education has made up to
£1.4 million available to Oxfordshire to help children through the Holiday Activities and Food fund.

The families of 14,500 eligible children and young people will receive food vouchers, or equivalent support worth £30 through their schools, college or nursery ahead of the Easter holiday.

Grants will be available until June 21. To apply, call 01235 422600 or email
communityconnectors@
southandvale.gov.uk

