Nature through children’s eyes

CHILDREN at a Henley school have portrayed nature in all its glory for a photography competition, writes Anna Colivicchi.

Pupils from reception to year 6 at Rupert House in Bell Street used the opportunity of their daily walks during lockdown to capture images.

The entries showed a range of wildlife, trees, insects and spring plants.

The competition was designed to help boost the children’s mental wellbeing.

Nick Armitage, headteacher at the independent school, said: “Lockdown meant that they were sitting in front of a screen all day. This competition was a great way to get the pupils to spend some time outdoors. There are so many things constantly changing in nature and we wanted them to take note of these changes while they were happening.

“We felt this really added to their educational experience.”

He added: “The pictures were very good and our head of art and head of science found it really tough to choose the winners.”

Among the winners was 10-year-old Lucinda Taylor, who submitted a picture of morning dew on the grass, which she took while on a bicycle ride.

She said: “I had to find a good angle, so I sat on the grass and took the picture with my mum’s phone.”