Infection rate slows down

It took 60 years to find my real family in the USA and then I had to tell these Trump voters I was gay and a Democrat
BRYAN URBICK was almost 60 years old when he ... [more]
Monday, 12 April 2021
THERE were 55 new cases of coronavirus in South Oxfordshire in the seven days to Wednesday.
However, the rate of infection has declined from 46.5 cases per 100,000 of the population to 38.7 in the past week.
It brings the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 5,832, while the death toll within 28 days of a positive test remains at 163.
12 April 2021
