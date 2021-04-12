Monday, 12 April 2021

Infection rate slows down

THERE were 55 new cases of coronavirus in South Oxfordshire in the seven days to Wednesday.

However, the rate of infection has declined from 46.5 cases per 100,000 of the population to 38.7 in the past week.

It brings the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 5,832, while the death toll within 28 days of a positive test remains at 163.

