Veterinary nurse to the stars marks 30 years in profession

SHE was once invited to George Clooney’s house… but it was all in a day’s work for Sarah

Whittaker.

That’s because she’s a nurse at the Veterinary Centre in Reading Road, Henley.

Sarah, who lives in Nettlebed with her four-year-old springador, Sorrell, has just celebrated 30 years in the profession and received a letter of congratulations from the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons.

She first became interested as a girl.

“I always had animals growing up, mainly guinea pigs and rabbits, but we also had a dog,” says Sarah.

“When I saw a careers adviser at school it was either work with children or animals. I didn’t really know what I wanted to do at that age so I picked veterinary nursing and it just so happened to be the right choice.”

She qualified as a nurse at the old Hampden Veterinary Hospital in Aylesbury and then spent about 10 years at two practices in Windsor and Slough before coming to the Henley practice.

She said: “I was a locum nurse filling in for one of the nurses who was on holiday and she decided to stay in New Zealand and I was offered a full-time role.

“I’ve done two extra qualifications since first qualifying, one diploma in advanced veterinary nursing, the surgical option, and the second in rehabilitation therapy, which I now use. I’m now training for my third, which is in clinical canine therapy and I hope to finish by June.

“I find surgical orthopaedic and rehabilitation really rewarding, I really care about getting that done properly — it’s not just a case of putting a dog on medicine, it’s to do with lifestyle and food.

“I like those cases where it’s an emergency situation and you put everything into making them right again and you get to see them go home — that’s really rewarding.

“My own dog nearly killed herself last year and I had to step back from looking after her. She ate some toxic fungi on a walk and she was fitting. She was anesthetised for 18 hours before we could do anything. She’s now back to her normal self.”

She has helped care for pets belonging to a number of local celebrities, including Orlando Bloom, Simon Williams and Clooney, who lives in Sonning with his wife Amal and their children Alexander and Ella.

Sarah says: “George Clooney was honestly one of the loveliest people I’ve ever met.

“It was about two or three years ago and it was a home visit and both he and his wife were lovely.”

One of the downsides of the job is the long hours as the surgery is one of the few that still offers an out-of-hours service.

Sarah says: “That can be quite a challenge, especially when you have a case in the middle of the night, but when you see the animals go home it is the best feeling.”

She has been working long days during the pandemic — the nurses work in team bubbles to protect themselves. “It’s very different and for a year now we’ve had no clients in the building,” says Sarah. “We speak to them in their cars and carry patients backwards and forwards.

“There’s a lot of trust involved in that as they can’t see what we’re doing with their pets. None of us has had covid, which is great, and we test ourselves every week.”

The Veterinary Centre is planning to shift most of its operations to a purpose-built complex at Grange Farm, near Broadplat, subject to planning permission. This will enable it to look after horses as well as take on more customers.

Sarah says: “We’re building a new hospital that will have a big rehabilitation unit. We’re hoping that once covid is over we can carry it on here in this centre as well.”

And what advice does she offer anyone thinking of following her example and joining the veterinary profession?

“It’s not easy, it’s hard work,” she says. “People might think we’re just here to play with puppies and kittens but we do everything a human nurse would do.”