Toad migration ends with chilly, dry week

VOLUNTEERS with the Henley Toad Patrol helped to carry nearly 6,000 toads across a busy road this year.

The group helps with the annual migration of amphibians from the Culden Faw Estate to the other side of the A4155 Marlow Road to a pond where they spawn.

Since February, the group has helped 5,953 toads, 125 frogs and 302 common newts but the migration is likely to have come to an end for this year.

The creatures are collected at a temporary barrier alongside the road and transported in buckets.

Only two volunteers have been present at the same time to comply with the coronavirus restrictions.

Professor John Sumpter, a member of the patrol, said: “The last week has been quiet for the toads. The weather was too cold and dry for amphibians and this year's spawning migration has probably finished.

“In the last week, only 50 toads were collected and taken across the road. The majority of these late arrivals were large females.

“The arrival of large, single females at the barrier usually signals that the end of the migration is near.

“Hopefully, males will still be present in the pond to fertilise their eggs. Each female will produce around 2,000 eggs, hence these late females can make a very substantial contribution to the next generation of toads.”

Last year, 8,820 toads were helped by the patrol while the record tally in 2010 was 10,501.

Prof Sumpter said: “Before this year, the long-term annual average was 5,475 toads and this this year the final total was actually a little above the average.

“Maintaining the population is, of course, the sole objective of the Henley Toad Patrol.

“Without the contributions of the many volunteers, some of whom have helped the toads for many years, this very large population would almost certainly have been lost.

“The mortality rate on the road would have been too high for it to sustain itself.

“Due to the efforts of those volunteers and the support of the Culden Faw Estate, more than 126,000 toads have been carried across the road in the last 23 years. This represents an example of Citizen Science at its very best.”