Monday, 12 April 2021

Cyclist killed

A CYCLIST was killed in a collision with a tree in Henley on Sunday.

The man, who was in his fifties and came from Windlesham in Surrey, was riding along Marlow Road away from the town when the incident happened at 2.40pm. 

An air ambulance landed on the pitch at Henley Rugby Club.

Police said no other vehicles were involved and they now are appealing for witnesses or drivers who may have dash-cam footage.

