Monday, 12 April 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Road closure

SONNING Common Road is closed until April 19 while work is carried out by Airband Community Internet.

The temporary closure is operating from 9.30am to 3.30pm daily.

The company is installing two duct poles and cables.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33