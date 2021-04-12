Spirit of adventure in blood

THE English brothers are the sons of Euan, a former RAF pilot and aeronautical engineer, and have been flying enthusiasts since childhood.

Mr English snr died in an air accident in 1995 while Nick, who was also in the craft, suffered injuries which nearly killed him.

However, he and Giles were flying again six months later and they launched Bremont as they felt life was short so they should follow their passions.

Their first studio was in Brewery Lane, Henley, and it has also operated from Hurley and Switzerland before moving to Sawmills, an award-winning building also designed by Spratley, in 2013.

The firm has boutique stores in London, New York and Hong Kong and intends to open several more in Britain this year.

In 2017, Bremont became the official timekeeper for Henley Royal Regatta and now provides stopwatches to time races.