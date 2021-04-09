Mayor pays tribute to Prince Philip

THE Mayor of Henley has paid tribute to Prince Philip who passed away this morning.

The Duke of Edinburgh died at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle, after spending nearly a month in hospital.

He initially received care for an infection but then underwent a heart procedure for a pre-existing condition.

Councillor Ken Arlett said: “On behalf of Henley Town Council, Councillors, staff and residents of Henley we send our deepest condolences to Her Majesty the Queen, and all members of the Royal Family.

“His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh dedicated many years of his life to public service, not only to our own country, but also the Commonwealth, where he was latterly regarded as a great statesman.

“The flag on the town hall will be flown at half-mast until after the funeral of His Royal Highness Prince Philip.”

There will be a two-minute silence observed at 11am on the day of the state funeral, which will be led by the Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

The following day, the Mayor will also send a letter of condolence to the Royal Household.

A picture of the Duke of Edinburgh will be displayed outside the town hall in a black frame as a mark of respect.

The council has requested that no flowers are left at the town hall and encourages residents to remember the Duke in other ways, such as donations to charity which will be advised by Buckingham Palace over the next few days.