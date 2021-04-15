Three held as police break up brawl

POLICE broke up a large fight outside the Catherine Wheel pub in Henley.

Several dozen youths were seen shouting abuse at one another while brawling on the pavement and in the road outside at about 10pm on Monday.

Videos circulating on social media show plastic bottles being thrown and pub security guards in high-viz jackets separating pairs of young men as they tussled and rolled on the ground throwing punches.

One was seen falling against the side of a car which was parked on the opposite site of Hart Street.

Bystanders called 999 and at least seven police cars were summoned to the scene.

Officers formed a line across the street near the town’s central crossroads, between the Marc Antoni hair salon and the Harris + Hoole coffee shop, and arrested three people while escorting others from the scene.

A witness who shared the footage with the Henley Standard described the scene as “chaos”.

Henley Mayor Ken Arlett said: “It’s good that they managed to get some police out to that night because there were similar issues at the end of the previous lockdown and very few police were available.

“I just hope they made a few arrests rather than sending people home with a warning as I don’t think anyone learns that way.”

Two 19-year-old men, one from Hambleden and one from Princes Risborough, were arrested on suspicion of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence.

They were both released under investigation.

An 18-year-old Maidenhead man arrested on the same grounds and being drunk and disorderly was released without charge.