May falls short of first of century in defeat

TEENAGER Nathan May starred for Peppard Stoke Row Unicorns, but they were beaten by 32 runs at home to London Theatres on Sunday.

Ben Rumble grabbed an early wicket for Peppard before Dean Chisnall (69) and Chris Bonwell (48) put the thespians on top.

Yet the Mahas young side stuck to their task and with under-15 player Nick Murdoch claiming 3-42, Theatres were held to 234-7 in their 35 overs on a fine Les Clark Oval track.

Despite opener Rich Ashton making 31, Peppard were in trouble at 83-4, only for May and Murdoch to keep them in the hunt with a brilliant 87-run fifth-wicket stand.

The former hit two maximums — one a pull shot which narrowly evaded various cars and the other a flick through mid-wicket which went for a flat six up the hill — but was sadly unable to make a maiden ton when run out for 94.

Mahas skipper Mark Lambert joined Murdoch in taking their side to 198-5, but with the required run rate rising, a late collapse saw them fall to an opening-day defeat on 202 all out.