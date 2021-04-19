Meadows hire fees formalised

HIRE charges for small commercial events at Henley’s green spaces have been formalised.

The town council has agreed a new green spaces policy, which applies to Mill and Marsh Meadows, Makins recreation ground and the town green at Gillotts Field, off Greys Road, Freemans Meadow, off Northfield End, and Singers Park in Thames Side.

It wants to take a more consistent approach instead of setting charges on an ad hoc basis. Charitable and not-for-profit events will not be charged.

The policy permits “casual and informal” leisure activities by the public, such as picnics and games, but forbids the erection of gazebos or tents.

Fitness groups of up to six participants, including those led by professional instructors, may use the sites free of charge.

Other rules include a ban on barbecues, golfing, metal detecting, flying a drone at any site or cycling on the towpath through Mill and Marsh Meadows. Dog owners who fail to clean up after their pets could be fined or prosecuted.

Commercial events which can demonstrate a benefit to the community might be able to get grants to cover part of the hire charge.