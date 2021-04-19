Organ donation appeal

AN appeal has been made by the NHS for residents of Oxfordshire to talk with their relatives about organ donation.

The Leave Them Certain campaign aims to raise awareness of the change in law in England last year, which means all adults are now seen as donors unless they opt out, or they are excluded.

In Oxfordshire, 339,772 people are currently on the organ donation register but the NHS still needs people to talk with their families about their decision as they will be approached before any donation goes ahead.

Anthony Clarkson, director of organ and tissue donation and transplantation for NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “People often tell us that they struggle to find the right time or words to talk about organ donation.

“Unfortunately, we see first-hand the impact not knowing has on families when the first time they consider their loved ones wishes around organ donation is when they are seriously ill, or have already died.

“Talk to your friends, talk to

your family. Even though the law has changed, you can still sign up to the NHS organ donor register to provide your family with added reassurance.”

To find out more, or call 0300 123 23 23 or visit organdonation.nhs.uk