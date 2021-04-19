Golfers raise £1,620 for Cancer Research

FEMALE members of Henley Golf Club have donated £1,620 to Cancer Research UK.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the women found creative ways to raise money, including donating all their entry fees for competitions which had been cancelled.

They also staged a competition before the first lockdown last spring in which they had to guess the distance of ladies’ captain Gay Bentley-Coleman’s inaugural drive.

Other events included a golf day with the theme of Absolutely Fabulous and a prize draw at the ladies’ awards ceremony, which was held online before Christmas.

Mrs Bentley-Coleman, who took up golf after beating breast cancer, said: “It has been a very strange year for everyone and we have missed our golf badly at times but Henley’s wonderful lady members have made sure a real positive has come out of it.

“Despite not being able to step up to the tee as much as they would have liked, they have certainly stepped up to the plate as far as their fundraising goes. I’m very proud of them all for getting involved and for their generosity at a difficult time for charities.”

Lucy Dennis, Cancer Research UK’s relationship manager for Henley, said: “We can’t thank the ladies enough.”

Mrs Bentley-Coleman, from Hambleden, joined the club’s academy programme in 2014, about six months after completing a course of radiotherapy. She had already undergone a mastectomy and four months of chemotherapy.

She realised she had an aptitude for the game after taking lessons with club professional Mark Howell and coach James Prince. She took a break to undergo reconstructive surgery then joined as a full member in 2015 and soon reduced her handicap from 36 to 25, earning her the trophy for most improved player.

Mrs Bentley-Coleman and men’s captain Ian Heggie are now serving a second year and have chosen to support Cancer Research UK again.