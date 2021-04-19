Part-time warden to look after cemetery

A PART-TIME warden is to be hired to maintain Fairmile Cemetery in Henley.

The town council will pay the successful candidate up to £5,995 a year to work about 10 hours a week, depending on the season.

In recent years the cemetery has been maintained by teams of offenders under the Community Payback scheme, for which the council paid a similar amount.

However, the council struggled to allocate tasks effectively because it didn’t known how many offenders would be available week-by-week.

It took the work back in-house during the coronavirus pandemic and saw a “marked” improvement in quality. In a report to the council's recreation and amenities committee, town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward and parks manager Karl Bishop said the warden could handle enquiries from officials or loved ones of the deceased.

This could prove helpful following the opening of a new columbarium in a chapel at the cemetery last month.

They said: “Community Payback provides a good service for tasks requiring a lot of labour but little expertise [but] experience has shown the tasks can be carried out in-house to a higher standard.

“This would end the council's support of... rehabilitation for offenders.

“However, these schemes are in high demand with other local authorities.”