Part-time warden to look after cemetery

GORING’S community bus service is offering more ... [more]
Monday, 19 April 2021
A PART-TIME warden is to be hired to maintain Fairmile Cemetery in Henley.
The town council will pay the successful candidate up to £5,995 a year to work about 10 hours a week, depending on the season.
In recent years the cemetery has been maintained by teams of offenders under the Community Payback scheme, for which the council paid a similar amount.
However, the council struggled to allocate tasks effectively because it didn’t known how many offenders would be available week-by-week.
It took the work back in-house during the coronavirus pandemic and saw a “marked” improvement in quality. In a report to the council's recreation and amenities committee, town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward and parks manager Karl Bishop said the warden could handle enquiries from officials or loved ones of the deceased.
This could prove helpful following the opening of a new columbarium in a chapel at the cemetery last month.
They said: “Community Payback provides a good service for tasks requiring a lot of labour but little expertise [but] experience has shown the tasks can be carried out in-house to a higher standard.
“This would end the council's support of... rehabilitation for offenders.
“However, these schemes are in high demand with other local authorities.”
19 April 2021
More News:
Fitness teacher attempts new challenge for refugees
A WOMAN hopes to raise £10,000 for Syrian ... [more]
POLL: Have your say